Holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week and three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A5, from 8pm October 30 2023 to 6am March 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Redmoor to Kelly's Kitchen - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - entry slip road closure, carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for signs - erection on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.