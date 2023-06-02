Road closures: seven for Milton Keynes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Seven closures have been confirmed, photo from PA Images/David Davies

• A421, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am June 3 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A421, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 5am June 15 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A5, from 7pm November 29 2022 to 11pm August 4 2023, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor roundabout northbound, entry slip - works under 24 hour slip road closure for emergency wall repair under rail bridge on behalf of Network Rail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor to Old Stratford Roundabout - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm June 9 to 5am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - partial roundabout closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen roundabout and all approaches - works under lane closure for tie in works on behalf of Winvic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 9pm June 12 to 5am June 27, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 entry and exit slips - works under slip road closures on behalf of Ringway Milton Keynes.