Road closures to watch out for in Milton Keynes this week
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A5, until 6am January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A5, from 2pm to 11pm on August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: Stadium MK: A5 Neil Young Concert - moderate traffic expected.
• M1, from 10pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications.