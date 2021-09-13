Roadworks confirmed on 12 Milton Keynes routes this week

Surfacing work is scheduled on 12 Milton Keynes roads this week the council revealed today (13 September).

The council announced pothole repairs is planned on the following roads in Milton Keynes during the week:

As per the council expect delays on the following roads:

Roadworks sign

-Towan Avenue

-Helford Place

-Watling Street

-Polruan Road

-Crosslands

-Foxcovert Road

-Chaffron Way

-Windermere Drive

-Tolcarne Avenue

-Spencer

-Whaddon Way

-Langcliffe Drive