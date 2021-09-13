Roadworks confirmed on 12 Milton Keynes routes this week
Expect delays on the following roads.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:16 pm
Surfacing work is scheduled on 12 Milton Keynes roads this week the council revealed today (13 September).
The council announced pothole repairs is planned on the following roads in Milton Keynes during the week:
As per the council expect delays on the following roads:
-Towan Avenue
-Helford Place
-Watling Street
-Polruan Road
-Crosslands
-Foxcovert Road
-Chaffron Way
-Windermere Drive
-Tolcarne Avenue
-Spencer
-Whaddon Way
-Langcliffe Drive
The council advises all planned roadworks throughout the borough can be viewed one.network here.