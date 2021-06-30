Seven-mile queues on M1 heading south from Milton Keynes and Northampton

HIghways England jamcams showed traffic crawling on the M1 at junction 12 at 7am

Drivers heading south from Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire face seven miles of queues and delays of up to 1½ hours on the M1 during Wednesday's morning rush hour (June 30).

Three lanes are closed near Dunstable following a smash involving a lorry and an overturned car.

Traffic is stalled from near junction 11 back beyond junction 12 for Flitwick with delays of up to 90 minutes above the usual travel time.

A spokesman for Highways England said at 7am: "Emergency services and traffic officers are in attendance following a collision involving multiple vehicles. We do not expect a return to normal traffic conditions until 10am."