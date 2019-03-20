Severe delays of over an hour on the M1 near Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Two lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound between J15 and J14 in Milton Keynes due to a broken down vehicle this morning (Wednesday). There are currently delays of 103 minutes and delays increasing on the motorway, according to travel reports. News More to follow. Councillor aims to scupper controversial Milton Keynes M1 bridge proposal