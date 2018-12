Less than 24 hours after a multi car collision on the M1 there are again severe delays on the motorway.

An accident northbound from junction 8 Hemel Hempstead to junction 9 Redbourne, is causing severe delays on both carriageways.

Three lanes have been closed and the accident is hqving a knockon effect to southbound traffic which is queueing back to junction 10a.

At present travel time is around 1 hour and 30 minute.