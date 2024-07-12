Severe traffic delays to impact drivers in and around Milton Keynes next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes could face major delays of at least half an hour next week.

The road closure – one of six – will be in place on the A5 northbound, from 8pm July 16 to 6am July 18, including Redmoor roundabout northbound, entry slip road closure and lane one for bridge inspection.

The hold-up is expected to be at least 30 minutes.

Other disruptions include two causing moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

MK drivers could face up to six road closures over the next fortnight.

They include:

• A5, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

And a fourth beginning on July 22, 8pm, to 6am July 27 will cause slight delays (under 10 minutes) along the A5 in both directions, due to lane closures at Kellys Kitchen.

Meanwhile current road disruptions include:

• M1, now until July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 entry and exit slip - no carriageway incursion for directional drill works on behalf of ESP Electricity.

• A5, from 8pm April 24 2024 to 6am January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.