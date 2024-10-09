Should these Milton Keynes grid roads be made safer with speed limits and traffic lights?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs are asking for people’s views on whether three sections of city grid roads should have safety restrictions, including a speed limit and traffic lights.

Already Milton Keynes City Council has drafted a proposed traffic order for one road – the H5 Portway between Tattenhoe Street (V2) and Fulmer Street (V3).

Here a 40mph speed restriction is proposed to replace the much faster national speed limit that applies to most of MK’s grid system.

You can view the council’s suggested order here. It’s designed to improve the traffic flow and safety of the busy road.

MK City Council is asking for people's opinion on propsed changes to grid roads

Any comments or objections must be made in writing and sent to the Council’s Traffic Regulation Order Team at Milton Keynes Council, Civic Offices, 1 Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes MK9 3EJ, or by email to [email protected] quoting reference TRO-414.

The second proposed change to grid roads affects the H7 Chaffron Way at the Phoenix Drive junction at Leadenhall, which has a history of collisions and near miss accidents involving right turn movements in and out of Phoenix Drive.

Here, the council wants to install traffic lights to provide a safer environment for vehicles travelling on the H7 Chaffron Way, and to provide a safer exit from Phoenix Drive.

The signals will also improve the traffic flow particularly during peak periods, they say.

You can view the proposed changes here.

The final grid road up for change is the H9 Groveway, at the junction of Simpson Drive. This stretch has been identified after a string of collisions and near misses involving right turn movements in and out of Simpson Drive, say council officers.

The proposals, which are outlined here, include a right turn ban into Simpson Drive from the H9, along with traffic signs, road marking renewal and upgrades.

And the aim is to provide a safer environment for vehicles travelling on this stretch and to provide “safer egress” from Simpson Drive, say officers.

Meanwhile more consultation has opened about proposed reductions to the speed limits on two more city roads. These are Haversham High Street, where a 20mph is suggested and a section of Old Wolverton Road, where the council wants to reduce the speed limit to 40mph.

To view the details and make formal comments, visit here.