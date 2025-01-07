Six road closures for drivers in Milton Keynes to watch out for this week - including one with delays of up to 30 minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And at least one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm January 5 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures, layby closure, speed restrictions and local authority diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of H W Martin.

There are 6 road closures coming up shortly in Milton Keynes

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm January 13 to 5am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.