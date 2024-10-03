Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest roadworks list from National Highways has detailed three road closures for motorists to try and avoid in and around Milton Keynes, including two on the A5.

Two overnight closures are expected to cause delays of around half an hour, with the other only expected to lead to delays of ten minutes.

An ongoing overnight closure, that is due to continue until October 5, is on the A421 between 10am and 5pm.

This is where it meets the M1 in both directions at junction 13 to Hartwell with carriageway closures, entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

The other ongoing closure is on the A5 between 8pm and 6am, with slight delays of around ten minutes expected southbound at Little Brickhill, due to an exit slip road lane closure for construction improvements and upgrades.

This is expected to be closed overnight for the remainder of the year to allow the work to be completed.

Finally, delays of up to 30 minutes are expected when another overnight road closure comes into force on the A5 between 8pm on October 11 and 6am on October 12.

This will be in both directions at the Redmoor to Caldecotte Interchange, with entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversions in place due to inspection and survey works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.