The latest roadworks list from National Highways has detailed five sets of works for motorists to try and avoid in and around Milton Keynes, including four on the A5.

Two overnight closures are expected to cause delays of around half an hour, with other works only expected to lead to delays of ten minutes.

One closure already in place, that is due to continue until September 20, is on the A421 between 10am and 5pm.

This is where it meets the M1 in both directions at junction 13 to Hartwell, and there will be carriageway closures, entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes in place due to cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

The other ongoing closure is on the A5 between 8pm and 6am, with slight delays expected southbound at Little Brickhill, due to an exit slip road lane closure for construction improvements and upgrades.

This is expected to be closed overnight for the remainder of the year to allow the upgrades to be completed.

Three more closures are also taking place on the A5, with the first of these overnight through until September 18 between 9pm and 4am.

This closure will take place in both directions at the Portway roundabout exit slips, for technology works on behalf of Tracsis.

Slight delays are also expected on the A5 northbound at Little Brickhill between 9.30am and 3.30pm from September 19 to 23, where traffic signals will be in place in multiple directions for utility maintenance and repair works.

Finally, delays of up to 30 minutes are expected when another overnight road closure comes into force on the A5 between 8pm on September 27 and 6am on September 28.

This will be in both directions at the Redmoor to Caldecotte Interchange, with entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversions in place due to inspection and survey works on behalf of National Highways.