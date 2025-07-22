Traffic chaos as M1 closes due to accident between Flitwick and Milton Keynes Junction 13

The M1 is currently closed northbound between Junctions 12 and 13

Drivers are urged to avoid M1 this evening as a section between Milton Keynes and Flitwick has been closed northbound following a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway is currently closed between J12 near Flitwick and J13 near Milton Keynes and all motorists are following a diversion.

Emergency services are on the scene along with Bedfordshire police while National Highways are on hand to help with traffic management.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until around 7.56pm to 8pm.