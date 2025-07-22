Traffic chaos as M1 closes due to accident between Flitwick and Milton Keynes Junction 13

By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:44 BST
The M1 is currently closed northbound between Junctions 12 and 13placeholder image
Drivers are urged to avoid M1 this evening as a section between Milton Keynes and Flitwick has been closed northbound following a collision.

The motorway is currently closed between J12 near Flitwick and J13 near Milton Keynes and all motorists are following a diversion.

Emergency services are on the scene along with Bedfordshire police while National Highways are on hand to help with traffic management.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until around 7.56pm to 8pm.

