Two million pound investment for road repairs in Milton Keynes

The Government have announced a £2.3 million investment for road repairs in Milton Keynes.

Roads Minister Jesse Noman says drivers and cyclists in the South East will benefit from better roads, thanks to an extra £66 million investment for the region.

And next year (2019-2020), the South East will get £167 million from the Local Highways Maintenance and Integrated Transport Block funds.

Roads Minister Noman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“That is why the Government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before - £15 billion between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8 billion to 2025. Plus an immediate extra £420 million for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

“The South East will be getting an extra £66 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”

The Department for Transport has revealed how the £420 million announced in the Budget will be spent, and it brings the total funds for South East roads for this year to over £218 million.

Since 2015, roads in the South East have benefited from £538 million for highways maintenance.