Vehicle fire closes M1 southbound

National Highways East is urging drivers to avoid the M1 southbound at the moment to a collision.

In a tweet at 4,15pm today (Wednesday), it said the M1 southbound is currently closed between J13 at Milton Keynes and J12 at Toddington due to a collision and vehicle fire.

It added: "Delays are building in the area. Please approach with caution."

The accident happened just after 4pm

UPDATE: Lane four (of four) has reopened past the scene - but lanes ones, two and three remain closed as emergency services continue their work.