Vehicle fire closes M1 southbound
Avoid the area if possible
National Highways East is urging drivers to avoid the M1 southbound at the moment to a collision.
In a tweet at 4,15pm today (Wednesday), it said the M1 southbound is currently closed between J13 at Milton Keynes and J12 at Toddington due to a collision and vehicle fire.
It added: "Delays are building in the area. Please approach with caution."
UPDATE: Lane four (of four) has reopened past the scene - but lanes ones, two and three remain closed as emergency services continue their work.
National Highways East said the incident is currently causing four miles of congestion, adding at least 50 minutes to normal journey times.