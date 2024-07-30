Warning as M1 closes between Northampton and Milton Keynes
Drivers have been warned that the M1 is currently closed northbound between Junction 14 Milton Keynes and Junction 15 Northampton.
National Highways: East haas posted the news on social media, saying the problem is due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.
They said traffic has also been stopped on the southbound carriageway for an Air Ambulance to attend.
A spokesperson said there are elays of at least 30 minutes above normal travel times and people should allow extra time for their journey.
They added: “More information to follow. Thank you for your patience.”