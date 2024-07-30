Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers have been warned that the M1 is currently closed northbound between Junction 14 Milton Keynes and Junction 15 Northampton.

National Highways: East haas posted the news on social media, saying the problem is due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.

They said traffic has also been stopped on the southbound carriageway for an Air Ambulance to attend.

A spokesperson said there are elays of at least 30 minutes above normal travel times and people should allow extra time for their journey.