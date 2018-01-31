Travellers threaten mass protest if council does not move them to ‘dream’ Milton Keynes site

A concerned son has threatened a nationwide gipsy protest if the council does not move his elderly parents to the traveller site of their dream in Milton Keynes.

The two pensioners have lived at Willen Road caravan site in Newport Pagnell for more than 10 years.

But the council-owned site is “not fit for a dog” says their son Michael.

His father is 79 and suffers severe health problems. He yearns to be moved to the city’s other official travellers site at Calverton Lane near Stony Stratford.

“It’s a much better site. The toilets and bathrooms are modern and warm and it’s peaceful and quiet,” said Michael.

“My dad only has a couple of years left to live and he wants to spend them there. But Milton Keynes council is refusing to move them - even though there are three vacant plots at Calverton,” he said.

The family is prepared to pay the £1,000 cost of moving the couple’s static caravan to the new site.

“All we’re asking for is to be able to rent a pitch there. We’re not after a house or anything - my mum and dad would ​n​ever want to live in a house,” said Michael.

He said the facilities at Willen were “disgusting” and his parents have to shower in a “shed” with no heating.

“The place is full of rats. You wouldn’t want even a dog to live there,” he said.

“If the council carries on refusing to move them I will round up every traveller in the country and get them to protest outside MK council offices. What they are doing to my parent is unfair.”

A spokesman for Milton Keynes Council said : “All I can say is that we’re working closely with this family from the Willen Road site to reach an amicable solution. If and when we can help them, we will.”

Calverton Lane has 12 permanent pitches for members of the travelling community. Willen Road has six pitches and is home to 18 adults and 13 children.

The Housing Act of 2004 put in place a framework which means every local authority must consider providing permanent traveller sites.