Tree-mendous seasonal gifts for six schools in Milton Keynes

Six schools have decked their halls with real Christmas trees this year, thanks to a festive donation from Waitrose in Oakgrove.

Students from Middleton, Monkston, Oakgrove and Kents Hill Park primary and secondary schools, picked up the six foot British fir trees from the store in time to decorate them for their Christmas carol concerts and nativities.

The schools, all part of the Kingsbridge Educational Trust, were thrilled with the gesture of goodwill and community spirit shown by the supermarket.

Trust CEO Peter Barnes said: “Thanks to the generosity of Waitrose, our students, staff and parents will enjoy and appreciate this most traditional of Christmas symbols when they come into school.

“The trees have taken pride of place in each of the schools’ reception and assembly halls and will truly enhance the festive atmosphere of our community Christmas events.”