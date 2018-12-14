Tree of life creates lasting memories at Willen Hospice

A Tree of Life has been unveiled in the gardens of Willen Hospice, featuring individually personalised leaves that can be engraved with the names of loved ones.

The Hospice is offering people an opportunity to order a leaf in memory of someone special, providing a beautiful and lasting tribute.

For a donation to the Hospice, a stainless steel leaf can be engraved with a message of choice - either a memorable date, a name or an uplifting message. Families will be invited to hang their engraved leaf on the Tree of Life which stands in a Peace Garden at the Hospice.

They are always welcome to visit the garden for a time of quiet reflection.

Lisa Kinrade, Project and Partnership Development at Willen Hospice said “The tree of life makes a really special addition to the Hospice gardens. Dedicating a leaf will be a lasting and poignant way to remember someone special. The Peace Garden provides a space for quiet reflection for friends and family to visit or mark memorable occasions like anniversaries or birthdays.”

The project is a result of local business and artistic collaboration. Will Jones, a local blacksmith conceptualised and crafted the tree. Brian Mitchell, a local retired landscape architect designed the garden to frame the tree and provide a quiet haven.

By dedicating a leaf, people in the local community will be helping Willen Hospice to support patients who are facing life limiting illnesses. The Hospice needs to raise £9 a minute to provide the ongoing service.

For more information or to order a leaf, call 01908 303074.