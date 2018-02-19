Tribute to supporters and volunteers at 40th anniversary of Age UK Milton Keynes

A day of celebrations was held to mark the 40th anniversary of Age UK Milton Keynes.

The charity’s chief executive Jane Palmer and chairman Sue Graham welcomed more than 600 special guests to join staff and trustees at the MK Arena on Monday, February 12.

Cutting the cake at Age UK Milton Keynes 40th anniversary

Jane acknowledged the valuable support of Santander as it was thanks to their generosity that Age UK Milton Keynes was able to host the event at the prestigious venue.

In celebrating the landmark birthday the charity chose to pay tribute to the hundreds of supporters, volunteers and local business people who have played a part in its success, saying it is thanks to the energy and goodwill of many local people that Age UK Milton Keynes has been able to improve later life for thousands of people over the past four decades

Peartree Club member John was invited to cut the celebratory cake as was his 78th birthday, and guests enjoyed a network breakfast meeting, drop-in buffet cafe or afternoon tea. Jane said it was particularly heartwarming that 70 members from four of the charity’s lunch clubs had been able to join in the celebration, and were entertained by professional singers and enjoyed a game of bingo.

Jane said: “We hope to celebrate our 40th birthday throughout the year and look forward to another 40 years of making a positive difference to the older people of Milton Keynes. Everything we do helps people feel less isolated and lonely and we intend to carry on being a trustworthy source of practical support for many years to come.”

Age UK Milton Keynes 40th anniversary

The local independent charity has been active in the borough of Milton Keynes since ‘Age Concern Milton Keynes’ was inaugurated on June 19, 1978. From “a group of concerned and dedicated people” who met in Bletchley Methodist Hall the charity has grown to an organisation that helps over 10,000 older people every year.

In the last financial year Age UK Milton Keynes’ Information & Advice Service dealt with over 2,000 enquiries and the charity’s Community Home Visitors carried out 1,326 home visits.

Small jobs carried out by the Handyperson Service last year has enabled over 740 people to carry on living independently in their home and the Hospital Aftercare Service is freeing up beds at Milton Keynes University Hospital by taking patients home and helping them with their practical and emotional needs.

For more information about Age UK Milton Keynes call 01908 550700 or visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk