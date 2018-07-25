Tributes paid to Milton Keynes and Stony Stratford Big Issue seller

Tributes have been paid to a popular Big Issue seller who has passed away.

Belgian Fabian Bayet, 48, spent 25 years in and around Milton Keynes.

"Fabian was a very kind, very happy person"

He sold the magazine by Marks & Spencer in CMK for many years, and more recently was a familiar sight in Stony Stratford, with his beloved dog Pippet whippet at his side.

Before moving here, nature-loving Fabian had been a sailor, and went on several missions - including Iraq, in 1990.

He leaves a brother and sister, who said that Fabian loved discovering other horizons and cultures. It was his dream to travel to India.

“Most people knew him as ‘Belgium the Waffle,’ which is how he referred to himself,” said his friend, Sally Luff.

“He was a very kind, very happy person. who touched a lot of people’s lives.

“He didn’t want to conform, he was a free spirit and a dreamer and will be missed by many,” Sally added.

Friends in Stony Stratford have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial in Fabian's memory: https://www.gofundme.com/im-memory-of-fabian

The funeral is taking place next Thursday, August 2, at 12.15pm at Crownhill Crematorium.

All are welcome to attend.