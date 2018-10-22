Tributes to all men named on Stony Stratford War Memorial are made in new book

A tribute to all the men named on the Stony Stratford War Memorial has been made in a new book.

‘Men Not Names -The Stony Stratford War Memorial 1914-1918 and 1939-1945’ has been researched and compiled by a team of people, alongside authors Keith Henson and Andrew Fox.

The book identifies all the casualties named on the Stony Stratford War Memorial from both the First and Second World Wars, and has been published to coincide with the centenary of the end of the Great War.

It features all the men together with their service records, the battles they took part in and the medal entitlements as well as their final resting places. Using various census records their family history and employment details are also listed.

Keith said: “Joan Walker MBE, who was the chair of Stony Stratford Town Council, was a member of the team and it was her wish that we could complete the book in time for the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First world War.

“Joan died last month and the book is dedicated to her memory.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice signed on November, 11, 1918.

That event signalled the end of First World War hostilities and has become synonymous with Remembrance Sunday, an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice and loss of all those who then and since have lost their lives in armed conflict.

Keith added: “The anniversary seemed an appropriate opportunity to try to shed some light on the lives of the men whose names are listed for both the First and Second World Wars on the town’s memorial.

“The story is as complete as records have allowed us to recount and we hope it is a fitting tribute to those men.”

The book costs £10 and is currently available in Odell’s in Stony Stratford. All profits from this book will go to the British Legion Poppy Appeal.