Tributes to former Milton Keynes Citizen photographer Ralph Capps

Friends and family have been paying tribute to former Citizen photographer Ralph Capps who died on December 23.

Ralph, who lived in Newport Pagnell, was born in Ruislip in 1939, attending Ruislip Manor Grammar school, where he was head boy.

Ralph Capps, who died on December 23

He attended Ealing College in West London and, as a keen footballer, played for Ruislip’s Queens Borough Rangers team.

His first job was at the Weekly Post in Ruislip where he was a trainee reporter and photographer.

However after leaving college he was conscripted into the Army for two years, serving with the Royal Army Ordnance Corp.

As well as driving jeeps and personnel carriers he was an army photographer using their modern equipment to develop his talent and passion for photography.

He married Janette Haldron in 1960 and later had two sons Russell and Roderick.

In 1966 Ralph worked as a photographer for the Brighton Argus and in 1973 was appointed chief photographer for

CEGB in Solihull.

Ralph, who later divorced, moved to Newport Pagnell in 1983 with his partner Anne and daughter Jodie.

From there he started his own photography business working for a number of local companies and newspapers including the MK Citizen – primarily as a sports photographer.

A spokesman said: “After retiring he divided his time visiting his son Russ, partner Yvonne and grandchildren -

Leah, Danielle and Ryan where he would spend most of the days relaxing in the garden after kicking a football around - supporting Jodi and her husband Will, and spending the summers with Rod and his partner Irena in France.

“Ralph loved football, discussing politics, listening to Radio 5 while swinging in the hammock – in France - and drinking a glass of red wine.

“However, most of all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed by them.”

His son Russ said: “I think we can all agree that Ralph enjoyed life to the full.

“Ralph lived to spend time with his family, friends and loved ones, chatting away for hours on end.

“Your memory of Ralph should be a happy one, filled with laughter, jokes and stories.

“Ralph would definitely want everyone to smile when they think of him and his life.

“Dad would leave you with the saying ‘mind how you go....’”.

A celebration of Ralph’s life, will be held at 11.45am on February 1, at Milton Malsor Crematorium

Towester Road, Northampton.