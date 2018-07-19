Trilogy following warriors uniting against Roman invasions penned by Fenny Stratford author

A writer from Fenny Stratford has published a trilogy of historical novels which bring the Roman invasions to life.

Welsh-born Eifion Wyn Williams, 60, has penned Iron Blood & Sacrifice – The Trilogy which includes The Sons of Beli Mawr, The Sacking of Bidog and The Return of the Yellow Dog, all of which are available on Kindle-Amazon, Kobo and Smashwords.

The trilogy is a fictional re-imagining of Julius Caesar’s invasions of Britain and the period between them. Prydein in 55BC is a mysterious, unknown land on the very edge of the known world and the Roman General Gaius Julius Caesar is on the point of invasion.

This merciless foreign army which threatens Prydein’s southern coast has conquered every known force in the world and the werrin of Prydein fear the worst. In these three novels the country in this period is ruled by five great Kings and its rich, ancient and vibrant culture is under threat. The old-enemies of Galedon and Albion united and joined with the vast federation of Breged to form this holy triad and journey south, to war.