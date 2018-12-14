‘Tripod’ bridge lowered for major Milton Keynes development

The tripod-shaped bridge that will be the centrepiece of the new Campbell Wharf development has been lowered into place with a 750-tonne crane.

Designed to link the new Campbell Park homes with a 111 berth marina, the steel bridge had to be assembled on site over the past few weeks.

The bridge was designed by designed by Knight Architects and engineered by COWI,

It will provide an important new access route for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the canal when it opens in Summer 2019, say developers Crest Nicholson.

Their development director Peter Cusdin said: “We are delighted the Campbell Wharf footbridge is now in place over the canal and the impressive structure is starting to take shape after months of planning.”