True Triumph awards ceremony hosted in Milton Keynes

True Triumph, an annual awards ceremony for our children and young people in care was held in Milton Keynes earlier this month.

More than 70 children and young people came together at Safari MK where parents, carers and staff congratulated those who were presented with medals and certificates for their efforts.

This is the second award ceremony to have been held this year to celebrate the achievements of those in the care of the council. The first one recognised the accomplishments of children from Westminster House, Walnuts Residential Home and Furzton House.

Children received awards in recognition of their achievements in education, sports, arts, personal development and transitions.

Lead member for Children and Families, councillor Zoe Nolan was one of the award presenters at the event.

“True Triumph is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of children and young people," she said.

"Achievement is individual and often not recognised enough. We are proud and this is just one way we want to celebrate the successes we know you achieve, even when at times life can be challenging.”

Councillor Nolan thanked families and carers, adding: “The successes we are celebrating are for you also to share and we are sure you share our pride as to what our young people achieve.”