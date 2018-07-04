Turn back the clock, and then rock around it at Milton Keynes Museum's 50s & 60s weekend

It was the dawn of a new era - and Rock n' Roll was the call!

The 1950s brought dances alive as the youth tapped into the new phenomenon, and they dressed to impress too - out went floral chiffon dresses and stoles and in came poodle skirts and conical bras.

Bill Haley and the Comets taught the youth to Rock Around the Clock, a young singer called Elvis Presley began to cause a phenomenon, and the big screen was dominated by stars including James Dean and Marilyn Monroe.

And Elizabeth II succeeded her father, George VI, and became our Queen.

More change came with the 1960s. The first man landed on the moon, and music continued to dominate with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones at the fore. The 1960s spawned the 'flower children' and clothing was bright and bold - with mini skirts, hippy attire and paisley shirts and velvet trousers on trend.



And in the same decade, a bold new experiment in town planning sowed the seeds of Milton Keynes...

Milton Keynes Museum pays tribute to the frugal 50s and the swinging 60s by adding a brand new event to its annual calendar this July 7 & 8.

The 1950s &1960s Weekend will take you back to the hip-happenings of the time with music, displays and much more.

The Flying Leathernecks will present a programme of favourite tunes from the 50s, Luna Nightingale will sing some of your favourite songs from the 60s, and Gary Beckwith will pay musical tribute to both decades.

Visitors can also enjoy fascinating displays of 50s and 60s clothing, home-wares and gleaming vehicles from the era.

Why not dress for the occasion, and come and do the monster mash with the museum?

Standard admission prices apply – which will also give you FREE entry for the following 12 months; adults £9, child £6, retired & unwaged £7.

A family ticket (admitting two adults and up to four children) is £26.

More information about forthcoming events and expansion plans can be found on the website www.mkmuseum.org.uk