Two builders critically injured after falling through roof of Milton Keynes factory

A road has been closed off following an emergency incident at a Milton Keynes bakery factory today.

Two construction workers reportedly fell through the roof at the Lantmannen Unibake building on Kingston and both have been critically injured.

We understand the men were taking panels off the roof so a large piece of machinery could be lifted out of the factory, where high quality frozen bakery products are made.

Workers watched in horror as they fell 20ft down on to the factory floor, into a giant machine used for proving dough.

"It was gut-wrenching to see and we’re all in shock,” an eyewitness told the MK Citizen.

“People tried to help but there was not a lot we could do.”

Ambulances, an air ambulance, fire engines and police swiftly arrived at the scene and Maidstone Road has been closed off since the incident happened, at around 12.30pm.

Lantmannen, which employs dozens of workers, has closed part of the factory but the other half is continuing as normal.

"Police are still here and it’s expected there will be a big investigation by the Health and Safety Executive,” said a worker.

Another said: “None of us know what to do or say. Our hearts go out to the men’s families.”

The men were not employed by Lantmannen, but were contractors bought in to help remove the machine from the factory floor.

"It was too big to get out through the doors so it was going to be hoisted through the roof. The men were taking off panels to make a gap big enough,” said a worker.