Two car crashes reported in Milton Keynes this Bank Holiday

A vehicle crashed into a carport of a home in Milton Keynes, damaging the house's gas and electrical supplies.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon (May 30) on Conniburrow Boulevard in Conniburrow.

A woman was left injured following the crash. Firefighters from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley police officers made the area safe.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called out to three incidents this Bank Holiday

The firefighters used a medical kit and a gas monitor on site.

A collision between two vehicles took place on Ardwell Lane in Greenways at around 6:10pm on Saturday (May 29).

The crash left one man with minor injuries, whilst nobody was trapped when the emergency services arrived on the scene.

The man was treated by firefighters who used a medical kit to attend to his injuries.

Earlier that day at around 4:20pm, firefighters were able to rescue three ducklings stuck in a drain.

They released the ducklings who were trapped in a drain by Balancing lake near Blackhill Drive in Wolverton.