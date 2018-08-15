Two charged in connection with murder in Milton Keynes

Police have charged two teenagers in connection with the death of a man in Milton Keynes.

Zachary Lemonnier, aged 18, of no fixed abode and a 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes were both charged yesterday (Tuesday) with one count of murder.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

The charge is in connection with the death of 29-year-old Ronnie Wrighting who died in the early hours of Sunday following an altercation in Duparc Close, Browns Wood, on Saturday night.