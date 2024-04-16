Two dozen firefighters battle major house fire on Milton Keynes estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are currently battling a serious fire that broke out this evening on a city estate.

Six appliances and crews are at the scene in Kingsfold on Bradville, along with three officers.

They received multiple calls from 6.15pm about the blaze, which is in a house that has previously been damaged by a major fire.

The damage meant it was unoccupied and was so severe that the house was due to be demolished, residents believe.

"It’s the same house that was already burned down,” said one.”

Another said: “It was supposed to have been knocked down by now. This shouldn’t have even happened.”

Smoke is filling the entire estate and ash is falling thickly, they say.

The appliances and 24 firefighters at the scene are from Newport Pagnell, West Ashland, Broughton and Buckingham.