Two GPs among those injured in attack at medical centre in Milton Keynes

Four doctors were assaulted when they rushed to the rescue after a man launched an attack on patients in a busy GP surgery today.

Four patients were also assaulted at Parkside Medical Centre in Bletchley when a man is said to have "gone berserk" in the packed waiting area.

Parkside

Two of the GPs received injuries and three people in total are currently receiving treatment in A&E at Milton Keynes Hospital.

But, contrary to rumours, the man was NOT carrying a knife and nobody was stabbed when the drama broke out at 9am.

None of the injuries are life threatening, the practice has confirmed.

A witness said: "The place was really busy. The attack started on the patients and four GPs rushed out to help. It was horrible."

Police

A medical centre spokesman said: "At Parkside Medical Centre a serious incident occurred where four members of staff and four members of the public were assaulted. Their injuries were not life threatening but three people were taken to A&E.

"We are deeply upset by this incident and wish everyone involved a speedy recovery.

"The well-being of our patients and staff is paramount at this time and measures are currently being put in place to offer support to anyone affected by the event today."

The spokesman added: "The surgery is currently closed and we will keep you updated. In the meantime, if you need medical advice please contact your local pharmacy or 111. Thank you for your understanding."

Parkside Medical Centre, which is in Whalley Drive, is home to one of the city's most influential GPs, Dr Nicola Smith, who is chair of the Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Board (CCG).

The CCG represents all 27 practices in Milton Keynes and plans and buys local health services for every resident.

Dr Smith was not one of the GPs injured in this morning's incident.

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults and is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, patients at the popular surgery have taken to social media to express their shock about the incident and give get well wishes to the people who were injured.

"It appears this man just went berserk and started attacking people....It's a lovely practice. We never expected anything like this to happen here," said one.

In an earlier statement to the MK Citizen Thames Valley Police said: "Officers attended the scene and a man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults, he remains in custody at this time.

"A number of people have been taken to hospital but none of their injuries appear to be life threatening."