Two men stabbed during Bletchley robbery

Two men were stabbed during a robbery in Bletchley on Monday evening, police have confirmed.

The men were stabbed while they had a watch and a suitcase stolen at around 6.10pm in Kincardine Drive on April 23.

Both victims were treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital for minor injuries and have since been discharged.

A 19-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of robbery and Section 18 wounding with intent. He remains in custody at this time.

Meanwhile a 46-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation.