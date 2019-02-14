Two new parish councils recommended for approval in western part of Milton Keynes

Two new parish councils are set to be created for active and growing communities on the expanding western flank of Milton Keynes.

Residents were asked for their views last November and December, and Milton Keynes Council says in a report to next week’s meeting of its full council that: “the overwhelming outcome was for two new parish councils to be created.”

MK Council

The two authorities will be called Fairfields Parish Council and Whitehouse Parish Council. They will each have seven councillors who will be elected for four year terms, starting at elections this May.

“There is a small group of active and committed residents who are keen improve local democracy, have greater community engagement and provide a better local service delivery,” MK Council partnership officer Heather Baker says in her report.

Since February, 2011 the two areas have been represented by what is known as a Parish Meeting, where residents can make decisions but it does not have all the powers of an elected parish council.

Both new parishes, which will be able to raise money from the council tax, are in the 900-acre Western Expansion Area of Milton Keynes, south-west of Watling Street and east of Stony Stratford.

There are now 740 registered electors and rising in Fairfields and 618 in Whitehouse, with numbers expected to rise to 5,500 and 10,825 as residents move to the area. MK Council thought it was the right time to carry out a review of electoral arrangements.

During the consultation MK Council received 128 responses, with 120 opting for two parish councils.