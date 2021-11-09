Two police officers commended for arrest of violent man after attempted murder in Milton Keynes town

Two police officers received Chief Constable’s commendations for the safe arrest of a highly violent man and for providing first aid to victims of an attempted murder in Newport Pagnell in 2019.

PC James Elliott and Sgt Dave Spencer received the awards at the Thames Valley Police Chief Constable’s Awards ceremony last Thursday (28/10).

Guests at the ceremony heard Sgt Spencer arrived at the incident first and with no thought for his own safety, approached and arrested the offender alone.

PC James Elliott and Sgt Dave Spencer with TVP Chief Constable John Campbell,

PC Elliott and a colleague immediately provided first aid to the victims of attempted murder, despite not knowing the location of the offender. They kept the victims calm through communication and managed to stabilise the victims at the scene before they were taken to hospital.

Both Sgt Spencer and PC Elliott demonstrated exceptional bravery, determination and selflessness.

PC Ben Eastment was presented with a Chief Constable’s Higher Commendation for bravely saving the life of an unconscious woman by rescuing her from a house fire in 2019.

Displaying enormous courage, he and a colleague entered and searched the house which led to the discovery of an unconscious woman and a teenage boy who stated there were children stuck in a locked bedroom. PC Eastment and his colleague managed to force the door open, which revealed a mattress on fire. The fire grew rapidly and smoke was filling the upstairs of the property, hindering the visibility.

Police Constable Ben Eastment was presented with a Chief Constable’s Higher Commendation

Together the two officers carried the woman out of the house, ensuring the teenage boy had safely escaped the burning property and began first aid on the woman. In their efforts to rescue the female from the property, they suffered smoke inhalation and received oxygen therapy for an hour following the incident.

Both officers showed great courage at this incident, having placed themselves in harm’s way to save the life of the person in the house who would have undoubtedly have died if it had not been for their brave and decisive actions.

Police Community Support Officer Magda Molenda received a Chief Constable’s Commendation for her contribution in helping to negotiate with a man who was in crisis during an incident in Slough back in June 2019.

Also receiving awards were Duncan Jones, Lance Walker, DCI Cat McKay, Insp Gordy McKay, PC Helen Lacey, Sgt Paul Cladingboel and T/Det Supt Simon Steel in recognition of 20 years’ service. Museum volunteer Dave Stubbs received a long service award for five years’ service and Martin Davidson and Maxine Settle received long service awards for 10 years’ volunteering service.

Police Community Support Officer Magda Molenda received a Chief Constable’s Commendation

Chief Constable John Campbell, said: “This event is a wonderful celebration of long service for officers, staff and volunteers, as well as recognising those who go above and beyond.

“After not having taken place for the last 18 months, it is a welcome opportunity for the recipients to be able to bring their family and friends along to share their achievements together.”