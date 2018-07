Fire severely damaged two single-storey semi-detached houses, in Marram Close, Beanhill, yesterday morning, (July 18).

Luckily no-one was injured.

The fire service were called at 6.11am with one appliance and crew from Bletchley, two from Great Holm, two from, Broughton, attending along with two officers fromthe Incident Command Unit from Aylesbury. Firefighters used three main jets, two hose reels, two sets of breathing apparatus and a turntable ladder to help fight the blaze.