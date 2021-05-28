Two-vehicle collision reported at Milton Keynes roundabout

Two men were injured following a crash on Walnut Tree Roundabout in Milton Keynes, yesterday (May 27).

The collision took place at 4:45pm on the junction of Groveway and Tongwell Street.

Nobody was trapped in their vehicles when the authorities arrived on the scene, but two men did need medical attention.

Emergency services rushed to a two-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes on May 27

Thames Valley Police secured the area, the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine and crew to the scene and used a medical kit to attend to the injured pair.