Two-vehicle collision reported at Milton Keynes roundabout
Emergency services rushed to the scene.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 9:30 am
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 9:32 am
Two men were injured following a crash on Walnut Tree Roundabout in Milton Keynes, yesterday (May 27).
The collision took place at 4:45pm on the junction of Groveway and Tongwell Street.
Nobody was trapped in their vehicles when the authorities arrived on the scene, but two men did need medical attention.
Thames Valley Police secured the area, the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine and crew to the scene and used a medical kit to attend to the injured pair.
The condition of these men is unknown at this time.