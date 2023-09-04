News you can trust since 1981
Two women hospitalised with serious injuries after crash in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road accident in Milton Keynes.

A white BMW 2 series and a red Vauxhall Agila were involved in a crash on V3 Fulmer Street, Grange Farm shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday (August 30).

The drivers of both vehicles, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. They have both been discharged.

The women were treated for their injuries. Image: Chris Radburn PA
The women were treated for their injuries. Image: Chris Radburn PA
Investigating officer PC Chris Ruvolo-Jones said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby two women have sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“I would also like to know if anyone has any dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles involved shortly beforehand.

“Get in touch by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230388207.”