Two women hospitalised with serious injuries after crash in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road accident in Milton Keynes.

A white BMW 2 series and a red Vauxhall Agila were involved in a crash on V3 Fulmer Street, Grange Farm shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday (August 30).

The drivers of both vehicles, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. They have both been discharged.

The women were treated for their injuries. Image: Chris Radburn PA

Investigating officer PC Chris Ruvolo-Jones said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby two women have sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“I would also like to know if anyone has any dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles involved shortly beforehand.