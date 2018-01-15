Search

Two women injured after separate early morning crashes in Milton Keynes

Library picture
Firefighters were called out to two separate collisions in Newport Pagnell this morning (Monday).

At 6.39am Bucks Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of a collision involving two cars on the A509 northbound in Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from Broughton attended and although no-one was trapped in the incident two women were injured.

Just over two hours earlier at 4.19am, another collision in Newport Pagnell required the fire service when a car was involved in a crash on the A509 at Chicheley Hill. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from Broughton attended.

No injuries were reported.