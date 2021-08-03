Two young people die in crash on A5 near Milton Keynes

Police officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses after a double fatal collision last night (Monday) on the A5 between Milton Keynes and Towcester.

At about 9.10pm, a collision between a grey BMW 3 Series and a blue Volkswagen ID4 took place between Potterspury and Paulerspury.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, and the front seat passenger of the BMW, an 18-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and those that have any CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us as soon as possible.