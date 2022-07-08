UEFA Women’s European Championships in Milton Keynes: Everything you need to know

The excitement of the UEFA Women’s European Championships 2022 comes to Milton Keynes this month with four matches being held at Stadium MK - home of MK Dons.

Spain take on Finland on Friday July 8 (5pm), Denmark play Finland on Tuesday July 12 (5pm) and Germany face Finland on Saturday July 16 (8pm) - all in group B - before the semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday July 27 (8pm).

Tickets

Tickets for the games are still available, starting at £10 each, with the semi-final starting at £15. Click here to buy tickets.

How to watch

If you are unable to come to the games but still want to watch the action, the Women’s Euros 2022 will be shown on BBC television and on iPlayer.

Parking

Parking at Stadium MK is pre-book only and costs £10 plus a booking fee. Parking spaces can be booked here. There are also sites within walking distance in Mount Farm and Fenny Lock, while there is a park and ride service from the National Bowl. Parking on the MK1 Shopping & Leisure Parks, Fitness First, Asda and Ikea sites are restricted for customers only and ANPR cameras are in operation which may result in penalty notices being issued. Traffic management and Parking Enforcement will be in operation.

Public transport

Milton Keynes Central station is approximately one hours walk to Stadium MK, and taxis are readily available outside the station. The number 6 bus also stops at Stadium MK and takes around 20 minutes. Bletchley station is approximately a 30-minute walk from the stadium. The stadium is sign posted from the station.

Taxis