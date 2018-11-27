UKs first fleet of electric dockless bicycles launches in Milton Keynes

The UK’s first fleet of electric dockless bicycles are being launched in Milton Keynes today.

Lime will launch its first services in the UK with the introduction of the electric-assist bikes.

Called Lime-E, the dockless, electric-assist bikes are equipped with a 250-watt motor and have a maximum assisted speed of 14.8 miles per hour. The electric battery reduces the effort required to cycle, making the bikes suitable and accessible for people of any age or fitness level.

The Lime app makes it simple to find, unlock and pick up a nearby e-bike. They will cost riders £1 to unlock and an additional 15 pence per minute of riding time.

Lime’s Milton Keynes team will comprise locally-hired staff, whose intimate knowledge of the city will be invaluable to the company’s service and integration.

The e-bikes will be maintained by a local operations team, and the company will be working closely with city leaders and stakeholders to ensure the fair and respectful distribution of the service across the area.

Lime will launch their new emission-free, affordable and convenient form of transport at the intu shopping centre.

Jaanaki Momaya, general manager for Lime UK, said: “Lime has now launched in the UK providing Milton Keynes with an emission-free, affordable, accessible and convenient way of getting around town.

“Milton Keynes is a dynamic city at the forefront of transport innovation. We could not think of a better place to launch in the UK and we look forward to expanding into other areas shortly.”