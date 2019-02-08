Update - M1 southbound closed until after 2pm - Driving chaos in Bedfordshire as M1 is closed following lorry crash

The M1 southbound through much of Bedfordshire is not expected to open until this afternoon following a crash betwen two lorries.

There was a severe accident northbound earlier at junction M J13 for A421 Bedford Road Bedford and the southbound M1 has been closed from junction 13 to 11a from about 8am this morning.

According to Highways England: #M1 southbound J12 - J11A for #Luton , the road has now been closed due to a multiple vehicle collision. Emergency services remain on scene and are working with #Trafficofficers and contractors. Drivers are advised to follow the “Hollow Circle” symbol. @LDNLutonAirport

The southbound carriageway was closed between junction 13 for the A421 and junction 11A for Luton after the crash, which happened at about 06:30.

There has also been a “severe accident” on the northbound carriageway at junction 13 with two of three lanes closed.

Many of the approaching roads, including the A5 and A6 are congested as drivers try to avoid the scene.

Pictures Highways Agency