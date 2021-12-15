Updated: Missing Milton Keynes girl found 'safe and well'

A missing girl from Milton Keynes has been found 'safe and well', Thames Valley Police confirms

Jayden Bennett-Shamamba, aged 12, was reported missing this morning (December 15).

The authorities launched an urgent appeal in the morning, to help find the missing 12-year-old from Bletchley.

Jayden Bennett-Shamamba

This afternoon at around 3pm they have confirmed she is safe, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson thanked every member of the public who shared the police's appeal.

Jayden was last seen at 5am this morning, prior to being discovered this afternoon.

She was last spotted on Watling Street in Bletchley, wearing a black duffle-style coat, black trainers, and thin gold-rimmed glasses.

Investigating officer Police Sergeant James Armitage, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows where Jayden is or thinks they may have seen her to contact the force immediately.