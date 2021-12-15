Urgent appeal launched to find missing Milton Keynes girl

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing Milton Keynes girl last seen at 5am this morning (December 15).

Thames Valley Police is urgently appealing for information to find Jayden Bennett-Shamamba.

She was last spotted on Watling Street in Bletchley, wearing a black duffle-style coat, black trainers, and thin gold-rimmed glasses.

Jayden Bennett-Shamamba

Jayden is 12 years old, she is roughly five feet tall, of average build, with brown eyes and cornrow plaits in her hair, which is black.

Investigating officer Police Sergeant James Armitage, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows where Jayden is or thinks they may have seen her to contact the force immediately.