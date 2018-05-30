Urgent appeal to help cats after Milton Keynes charity’s supplies are ruined by floodwater

Cats Protection volunteers are seeking urgent help to get back up and running after the storms caused significant water damage to their storage unit.

Supplies of cat food, litter, toys, fundraising equipment and merchandise have all been ruined by water and are now unusable.

Spokesman for the charity’s MK and district branch Aimee Purnell said: “We are absolutely devastated by the news. The branch is run entirely by volunteers and we rely heavily on the support of the public and local businesses to support our cause so this will hit us hard.”

Aimee added: .”We receive no government funding to look after the large number of cats and kittens that come into us each year and are now appealing for help in raising funds to replace these items.”

The branch has set up a JustGiving page called www.JustGiving.co.uk/FoodStoreFlood with a target of £2000 to raise.

Aimee has thanked all those who have donated so far.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to the public for their kind donations, raising 40% of our £2000 target in just 12 hours from the start of the appeal on 29th May.”

The charity has also launched a wish list on Amazon for people to buy urgently needed replacement items which you can view here.

Meanwhile a drop off point for cat food has been set up at the Cats Protection shop in Newton Leys.

The Milton Keynes branch is part of a national network of the charity that helps around 190,000 cats and kittens in need each year.

