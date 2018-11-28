Urgent homes needed for 50 hens in Milton Keynes

The British Hen Welfare Trust is holding a hen re-homing day in North Crawley this Saturday (December 1).

"We are urgently appealing for more people to come forward," said Francesca Mapp from the national charity.

"We have capacity to re-home 100 hens but there are still 50 without homes to go to, meaning they will face the slaughterhouse."

Everyone must call to book their hens by 4pm this Friday afternoon.

If you can help save some of the birds, call Hen Central on 01884 860084

And visit the website www.bhwt.org.uk for more information.