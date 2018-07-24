Vagabond Film Festival 2018 is ready to hit the screen in Milton Keynes

The full programme for this week's Vagabond Film Festival has been released.

The inaugural event in Milton Keynes begins onThursday and runs to Sunday, at IF: Milton Keynes International Festival’s hub in Campbell Park

The four day festival showcases short and feature film screenings, local filmmakers, free events, Q&A’s and workshops.

There are four strands: Animation; Activists Arrivals & Acrobats, and the venues will be unique too - a floating cinema, cinema dome Campbell Park, MK Gallery events space and 12th Street, at the former Theatre District.

Community, diversity, and inclusivity are at the heart of the Vagabond Film Festival and organisers are working with the team behind F Rated, which champions female filmmakers, our programme will highlight all films by women with an ‘F Rating’..

The festival launches at Dome Cinema in Campbell Park at 5pm on Thursday, and later that evening will screen Redoubtable.

Naoko Yamada’s A Silent Voice will air on Friday afternoon, followed by the premiere of The Democratic Set from Back to Back Theatre.

The Dome Cinema will host a special sing-along screening of the classic British animated film Yellow Submarine on Saturday.

On Sunday, Neil Brand’s Silent Film for Kids will featurie live piano accompaniment, and then, in the evening a screening of Journeyman will be accompanied by a Q&A from award-winning producer Diarmid Scrimshaw.

Vagabond Film Festival opens on 26 July at 11:30 on the Floating Cinema with the World Premiere of Enter the Portal - A View From the Lakes Estate, commissioned exclusively for Vagabond Film Festival Directed by animator Rachel Wright this film was made with the assistance of children from the Lakes Estate.

The London International Animation Festival Shorts Programme aimed at eight to 14-year-olds will screen four short films, and the classic Disney animated film The Jungle Book will thirll.

Fantastic Mr Fox and Peter Rabbit are also welcome additions.

Milton Keynes-based filmmaker Samuel Bore curated selection of 12 short films from deaf filmmakers called Deaf Culture into Light, and other highlights include 30 Short Films In Competition screened in Four Sessions at MK Gallery Events Space. These short films come from all over the world and were selected from over 130 submissions.

For the full programme, including dates and timings visit https://vagabond.org.uk/Programme