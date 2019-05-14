Val celebrates her 103rd birthday in Milton Keynes with a sing-song

Friends and family had more than 100 reasons to celebrate - joining Valerie Benford to mark her 103rd birthday on Friday.

Val was born on Tuesday, May 9, 1916. She was one of four children and attended Elmers boarding school in Bletchley, the first grammar school in the area.

Val, who has lived in and around the Fenny Stratford area of Milton Keynes all her life, worked at a local school and then took up a secretarial post at a company based in Northampton.

She worked there for around 10 years before joining a family run business, Benford Butchers, based in Fenny Stratford.

The famous sign of Benford Butchers now takes pride place in the Milton Keynes History Museum.

Val has a passion for tennis, as a former player herself, chocolate, dogs and crosswords and enjoys a sing-a-long.

Val spent her birthday with her friends from Kents Hill Care Home and her family, singing and dancing along to Ricardo’s Entertainment.