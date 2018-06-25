Veteran Bombe operators open new gallery at Bletchley Park thanks to £50k crowdfunder

Two veteran Bombe operators opened the new Bombe Gallery at The National Museum of Computing on Bletchley Park on Saturday – just three months after the completion of a successful £50,000 Crowdfunder to finance the new display.

The Turing-Welchman Bombe automated the deciphering of Enigma-encrypted messages during the Second World War.

As a tribute to the codebreakers, a team led by John Harper reconstructed the machine in 2007 and in April 2018, the Bombe was moved to The National Museum of Computing, close to the reconstruction of the Colossus computer that accelerated the breaking of Lorenz-encrypted messages of German High Command.

Together these machines are credited with shortening the war by two years, saving countless lives.

TNMOC deputy chair manTim Reynolds said: “We now have working reconstructions of two of the most important machines of the Second World War under one roof thanks to the generosity of our Crowdfunder donors. In their hey-day, these machines changed the world and today their significance is undiminished.

“Visiting student groups and the general public can watch in awe and be inspired by these historic working machines that paved the way to our digital world.”

Sworn to secrecy, the operators of the Bombes had little knowledge of the significance of their work until decades after the war.

At the opening, WRNS (Women’s Royal Naval Service) and Bombe operator Ruth Bourne recalled: “We were told that we would be breaking German codes, but we never knew anything about it breaking Enigma! It was only years later that I read the books and discovered what I had been doing! During the war we were told never to tell anyone what we had seen or heard.”

Fellow WRNS and Bombe operator Jean Valentine said: “When I joined the Navy they asked about interests and hobbies. I told them I liked puzzles and crosswords and they said: we know where you will be going, but we don’t know what you will be doing there. They will tell you when you get there.”

The two WRNS also spoke of their vivid memories of the requirement for accuracy and concentration when using the Bombe, of the long shifts, repetitive work and the excitement of using the ‘red phone’ to tell army or navy personnel of a potentially significant message that they thought they could decrypt with the Bombe – though they never learned the contents of those messages.

The veterans also had the chance to meet and exchange notes for the first time with Margaret Bullen, who wired Colossus computers as they arrived on Bletchley Park.